Tuesday transfer gossip: Ross McCormack on way back to Leeds? | Bantams eye Blades striker Billy Sharp | Tigers face competition

LEEDS UNITED are being linked with a shock £7m double raid to sign Aston Villa duo Ross McCormack and Tommy Elphick.

Reports claims Leeds chief Thomas Christiansen wants the out-of-favour pair to get his side’s flagging play-off quest back on track.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp: Bradford City showing interest.

Leeds old boy McCormack is set to return to Aston Villa this week from a spell on loan to Melbourne City, where he has scored 14 goals in 16 games, although it is unclear whether or not the Scotland striker, who scored 53 goals in 144 games for the Elland Road club, would be allowed to play for a third club this season, having already appeared for Villa and City.

Reports also suggest that McCormack is also attracting interest from three clubs in the United States, where he is permitted to play.

McCormack is said to be valued at £4.5m, with defender Elphick reportedly rated at £2.5m, with the former Brighton man also linked with Leeds.

Villa are set to boost their defensive numbers by bringing in Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe.

Charlie Wyke: Valued at �5m by Bantams.

Sheffield United are unlikely to allow captain Billy Sharp to leave Bramall Lane this month, despite the forward being linked with loan moves elsewhere.

Sharp has found opportunities hard to come by of late, with striker James Wilson making his full debut at Norwich City on Saturday and finding the net.

Sharp’s only game of this year arrived in the FA Cup at Ipswich Town.

Social media rumours have linked Sharp with a possible loan exit, with Bradford City suggested as one possible destination, but the experienced striker and club captain is likely to be staying put.

Meanwhile, Bradford manager Stuart McCall has warned clubs that Charlie Wyke is “not for sale”, unless a bid of over £5m comes in.

At least seven Championship clubs are reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old, who has scored 13 goals this season.

But McCall does not think Wyke will leave in the January transfer window as the club’s chairman is unlikely to put the striker on the market.

“I think he is hugely important to us,” said McCall. “If you do not have £5m, do not bother coming.”

Hull City face competition from Birmingham City to sign Carlton Cole, 34, who has been training at AFC Wimbledon.