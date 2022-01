30th January 2022 - Championship rumours

The Tykes were defeated 1-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as they were unable to fight back from an early opener by Philip Billing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley are without a win since their 2-1 victory over Derby County at the start of November and find themselves glued to the bottom of the table – eight points from safety.

They will now face Cardiff City on Wednesday evening before taking on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup next weekend.