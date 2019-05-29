Tyler French becomes Bradford City's second close-season recruit

Have your say

BRADFORD CITY have made their second signing of the close season after bringing in highly-rated non-league defender Tyler French.

The 20-year-old has joined from AFC Sudbury following a successful trial and has signed a two-year deal.

His arrival follows the capture of Accrington Stanley centre-half Ben Richards-Everton, who will officially join the Valley Parade outfit on July 1.

French had reportedly also been interesting Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town.

On signing for the club, French said: "I am over the moon to be joining the club. It is all quite surreal.

"As soon as Bradford got in touch and I was given the opportunity, it was a no-brainer.

"Gary (Bowyer) had nothing but positive words for me and was keen to get me in straight away.

"I could not think of anywhere better to be than Bradford."

On his new recruit, Bowyer added: "Tyler is young and very highly rated.

"He came and trained with us towards the end of last season, playing in a friendly, and was very impressive.

"He is a good size, with good pace, and has a great attitude to take the opportunity we are giving him.

"I am looking forward to seeing him develop over the next 12 months."