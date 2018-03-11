VERDICT - Hull City 4 Norwich City 3: Spot-kick puzzle as Tigers claim ‘big win’

Both managers were mystified by referee Tim Robinson’s decision to award a fourth penalty at the KCOM Stadium as Hull City won a pulsating encounter.

Robinson had already given Norwich two spot-kicks – both converted by James Maddison as part of a first-half hat-trick –and one to Hull converted by Abel Hernandez when Jarrod Bowen was pushed by Jamal Lewis.

Hull, who had gone ahead through Jackson Irvine, were handed a second when Sebastian Larsson’s 52nd-minute free-kick was headed clear, with players, spectators and managers unclear as to the infringement involved.

Uruguay forward Hernandez, starting his first game since August following injury, smashed the subsequent spot-kick into the roof of the net to equalise and the impressive Harry Wilson netted a winner as Hull boosted their survival hopes.

“I don’t want to comment on the third goal for Hull because I think it’s quite obvious, everyone in the stadium sees what happened there,” said Norwich manager Daniel Farke. “I think in this situation someone waited for an opportunity to give this penalty. It was not even close to a penalty. You have to accept it though.”

Hull manager Nigel Adkins admitted he “had no idea” why Hull’s second spot-kick was given.

He added: “I thought the players were magnificent. We’ve gone behind, but we’ve responded, we’ve kept our composure. Great credit to the players.

“It’s a fantastic performance in my eyes, the character shown by the players having gone 3-1 down.It’s a big three points.”

Hull City: Marshall, Aina, Dawson, Mazuch, Clark, Larsson, Henriksen, Bowen (Toral 88), Irvine, Wilson (Hector 90), Hernandez (Campbell 61). Unused substitutes: Grosicki, Dicko, Tomori, Burton.

Norwich City: Gunn, Reed (Hoolahan 79), Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, Leitner (Ivo Pinto 29), Watkins, Maddison, Hernandez (Murphy 79), Oliveira. Unused substitutes: Husband, Vrancic, Srbeny, McGovern.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).