VIDEO: Barnsley hitman Woodrow loving life at the top as Reds aim for immediate Championship return

Cauley Woodrow hopes his profitable partnership with Kieffer Moore continues to reap its rewards for Barnsley heading into the final third of the season.

Woodrow and Moore have largely been responsible for the Reds' lofty position of third in League One.

Cauley Woodrow has nine goals this season.

The duo have notched a combined 25 goals this season, and were both on target during last weekend's comeback victory over Rochdale.

Woodrow, 24, will be hoping to find the net for the third consecutive game tonight when the Reds continue their promtion charge with a trip to Oxford United.

Ahead of the clash at the Kassam Stadium, Woodrow praised his teammate Moore but also stated the importance of the rest of the squad registering on the scoresheet to lighten the load.

"I really enjoy playing with Kieffer," said Woodrow. "He has different attributes to me.

"I think we work well off each other and we're both scoring.

"So if we keep doing that then we'll keep picking up the points.

"But it's important too that the other lads are chipping in with the goals because there'll be times when me and Kieffer won't score.

"When that happens, it's important the other lads can nick goals.

"We always say that we have a lot of quality in the changing room, in all positions.

"Players like Mamadou (Thiam) and Cameron (McGeehan) will get you goals.

"Jacob Brown has scored a few recently too."

Woodrow says the departure of former assistant Andreas Winkler did not hit the squad too hard.

Winkler departed for Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on the eve of the Rochdale clash.

Youth coach and former Reds' star Dale Tonge stepped up to assist boss Daniel Stendel and Woodrow praised the stand-in number two.

"A few of us know Dale and have seen him around the place before obviously," added the former England under-21 international.

"He's been really good and I'm sure he'll fit in fine with everyone.

"It's always good to have a coach that's been an ex-player.

"He's been promoted before so I'm sure he can take those experiences and hopefully help us get promoted as well."