VIDEO: Huddersfield Town could add to squad ahead of next week's transfer deadline, says manager Jan Siewert

Huddersfield Town could still strengthen their squad ahead of next Thursday's transfer deadline, admits manager Jan Siewert.

All Championship clubs must have their business completed by 5pm on August 8.

And Siewert says he might be able to add to his squad following the departure of Philip Billing to Bournemouth on Monday.

The Huddersfield boss simply replied "maybe" when he was questioned if there would be any more incomings before the deadline.

Commenting further on Billing's departure, Siewert said: "He is a top player, and we as a club can be proud of a player that developed so well at our club.

"We wish him all the best for his time in the Premier League and hopefully he can get match time and continue with his career.

"Everyone can expect everything [before the window closes]," added Siewert.

"It is still out of my control. It is a very difficult transfer period because I am used to August 31.

"Now it is August 8 when it closes, but I am just focussing on Derby."

Huddersfield kick off their Championship campaign at home to Derby County on Monday night.

The Rams were beaten in last season's play-off final by Aston Villa and have appointed Phillip Cocu as manager following Frank Lampard's departure.

Siewert has a full complement of players to choose from ahead of Monday night's clash and admits that he already has a good idea of who his starting 11 will be.

Siewert: "At the moment everybody is fine and hopefully it stays like that until Monday.

"It is the best situation for a manager to have a full repertoire of players to pick."

Meanwhile, striker Steve Mouine returned to training today (Thursday) after being on international duty with Benin.

The 24-year-old was part of the Benin side that reached the last eight of the African Cup of Nations before losing 1-0 to tournament runners-up Senegal in the quarter-final.

"He had a great African Cup of Nations, and he really made his country proud with the way he played," Siewert said.

"He just had a bit of a holiday and we need to get him back into shape, but he came back in good form.

"I know there is still a bit of work to do, and he knows it as well."