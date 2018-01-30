Video: Hull City boss Adkins on the defensive as Leeds United eye £3m deadline day striker

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins launched a staunch defence of his players after the goalless draw against Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers have only tasted victory once in their last 16 Sky Bet Championship matches, in Adkins’ first game in charge in December, and are outside the drop zone on goal difference.

ON THE DEFENCE: Hulkl City manager Nigel Adkins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Hull have also failed to score in seven of their last eight league outings, but were unfortunate not to claim the three points on Tuesday night.

Strikers Fraizer Campbell and Nouha Dicko both missed glorious opportunities, the latter heading over from a yard out early in the second half, while visiting goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald produced a string of fine saves.

Despite their troubles, Adkins is confident Hull are doing all they can to turn around their fortunes.

“That was a good performance from the players tonight,” said Adkins, who lost Ondrej Mazuch and Markus Henriksen (hamstring) to injury.

“We just played against Leeds United, they have not had a shot on target. We have run over the top of them and totally dominated the game.

“Yes, I wanted the three points, but it is another good clean sheet. That is a group of players who have shown passion, commitment and desire. They are playing for the shirt, the supporters, the club and each other.

“We all want to win games of football. I know that, I understand that and I appreciate that. We are doing what we can and having a right good go. They are totally committed.

“We are in a relegation battle, but this team is fighting and we are grafting.”

MORE PLEASE: Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen felt his depleted team deserved a point following a battling display.

With several first-team players already sidelined through injury and suspension, United were forced into a defensive reshuffle after just four minutes following an ankle injury to Conor Shaughnessy.

Despite riding their luck at times, Leeds held on for a draw which leaves them four off the play-off places.

“It is a good point, especially with a lot of players suspended and injured,” said Christiansen.

Seb Larsson and Jackson Irvine rise with Ronaldo Vieira for a high ball. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We knew it would be difficult, especially the direct play we expected from them. We took one point and a clean sheet. I am satisfied with all the courage the players showed.”

Leeds are expected to sign Tyler Roberts from West Brom on transfer deadline day, for a reported fee of up to £4m, but reserve goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is set to join Sunderland.

“He (Roberts) is a player we have followed, a young talent who can help the team,” Christiansen added.

“Andy asked us about the situation. It is a big opportunity for him to extend his career and is a good contract.”