VIDEO: Interim Huddersfield Town boss Mark Hudson not worrying about permanent managerial role as Luton Town clash looms

INTERIM boss Mark Hudson insists he is 100 per cent focused on Huddersfield Town's clash with Luton this weekend amid the Terriers search for a permanent manager.

The former Huddersfield midfielder has taken charge of the Terriers last two Championship games, overseeing defeats to Cardiff City and Reading.

Huddersfield Town interim manager Mark Hudson. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Huddersfield now turn their focus to Luton Town, who have claimed just one win in their opening five games.

The interview process for the permanent position began on Monday with Lee Bowyer and Danny Cowley the leading favourites to take the reins at the John Smith's Stadium.

Hudson's side are yet to win a game this season - in league and cup - and the 37-year-old insists is focused on getting that elusive victory and not his future.

"We are focused on Luton, and then we will go from there," he said.

"We have got a big game at the weekend and my main focus is to get the team right going into that.

"I am not one to look to far into the future. Whatever role I am in, I will be committed to this club and give it everything I can.

"I am not going to look beyond this weekend."

Hudson is enjoying the interim role at Huddersfield, where he made over 100 appearances in the final years of his playing career.

He added: "I am thoroughly enjoying it. I love what I am doing.

"I will continue to give it everything I have got while I am in this role. I never run away from anything and I will always take responsibility.

"And while I am doing this job, I will give it everything I have got."

The former Cardiff City midfielder says that Steve Mounie is in contention to face Luton this weekend.

The Benin international hasn't been included in Huddersfield's squad since Jan Siewert's departure on August 16.

The frontman has been the subject of transfer speculation with the European window still open.

Hudson said: "He has trained well this week. I have not ruled anyone out of any selection process.

"We will just see what squad is available and who wants to go down to Luton and get a result.

"There is speculation about every player, every job and every role. I don't focus on that at all."