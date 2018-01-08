Video: Jos Luhukay hoping to lift Sheffield Wednesday’s confidence ahead of Steel City derby

NEW Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says that bringing an air of stability to Hillsborough is his priority.

The 54-year-old Dutchman, appointed last Friday, took charge of his first training session this morning.

Then, alongside chairman Dejphon Chansiri, Luhukay was unveiled at a press conference this afternoon when he outlined his plans for the coming weeks and months.

“I am very happy that Sheffield Wednesday have given me this chance as a trainer and a coach,” said the former Hertha Berlin coach about his first job in English football.

“It is a big highlight (of my career). In the next weeks and months I will learn more about the whole club. I have worked for big clubs in Germany so can see how it is here.

“We will play good football, but, first it is important now to bring some stability. The team has not much confidence.

“In the last weeks and months it is not what everyone has wanted. The last two years was fantastic and the step to the Premier League was very close.”

Luhukay was a surprise appointment by Chansiri, who parted company with Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve.

His entire coaching career has taken place in Germany, but the new Owls chief insists that will not be a problem.

He added: “The last two years I was often in London and watched a lot of games. I liked the football, it is great and the stadiums are big.

“The fans also have a lot of emotions and passion. That is why I like it very much to be a manager here.”

His first assignment is Friday’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Luhukay added: “Now, we must prepare for Friday and then, step by step, I hope to give the team a lot of confidence and make the fans happy with what they see how we play football.

“The conversation was good with Mr Chansiri. He likes football and has a big passion. It was a very good conversation.”