VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United - How the rival managers reacted to tonight’s Yorkshire derby

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa was “truly disappointed” after seeing his side hshare the points in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Superb goals from Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich either side of the interval ensured that the spoils were shared in the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa at Hillsborough on Friday night. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Leeds failed to take their chances as Barry Douglas hit the post while Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Roberts were both denied.

Bielsa said: “I am truly disappointed. I don’t like to judge the performance of the opponents, but the fact that we needed 25 chances to score talks about what we deserved.

“Usually, we need three chances to score one goal and this statistic is common to teams that lead their competition. Against Birmingham in the previous game, we needed eight chances to score and tonight we needed 25 chances.

“I’m glad that the fans celebrated Klich’s goal because he deserves the celebration from the fans. When you evaluate the performance of the team and you look at the number of chances, you can’t say that we’re satisfied with the result.

“We played very well but versus Birmingham we didn’t play very well.”

Reflecting on one win from the last five games, Bielsa added: “It’s hard for me to sum up the common elements from five games.”

Reach fired Wednesday in front in stunning fashion on the stroke of half-time, hitting an audacious effort from around 30 yards which went in off a post.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay said: “This goal can be the best goal of the season, maybe. It was special, I think.”

Leeds United's Samu Saiz rues a missed chance at Hillsborough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Luhukay was delighted to come away from the game with a point, adding: “It was a fantastic first half from both sides, played at an unbelievable speed. It was hard in the second half. Leeds made unbelievable pressure and they deserved to make the draw. They had chances to score a second goal.

“It was for us the maximum result. Leeds deserved absolutely this point. The team had a mentality to get a better result but Leeds played with high pressure.

“Leeds have a very good team, quick and offensive. It looked like there was contact there (on Fernando Forestieri) but the referee decided not and and we must respect that. We must recover fast for another strong opponent on Wednesday.”

Commenting on the recalled Forestieri’s performance, Luhukay added: “He worked hard and he had some good moments, but it was difficult for our offensive players.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach (centre) celebrates scoring his side's goal with team-mates at Hillsborough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA