VIDEO: Terence Kongolo happy to be utility man for Huddersfield Town chief Danny Cowley

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN'S Terence Kongolo insists he is happy to play in whatever position he is needed by newly-appointed manager Danny Cowley.
The former Feyenoord and Monaco player is seen as a left-back and a centre-back by Cowley, who was appointed as Huddersfield manager just under two weeks ago.
And the 25-year-old is happy to be deployed in either position by the former Lincoln City chief.
"He [Cowley] told me he needs me in two positions," said Kongolo.
"And I said where the coach needs me, I will be there, I will give everything.
"But we have to focus on the next game now."
Kongolo feels he has been adapting well to Cowley's methods, adding: "The training has been very technical, we know how we have to play.
"We spent a lot of time in meetings but it is going well.
"Everyone understands the way we need to play and I trust his process."
Kongolo is experiencing his first taste of the Championship after joining the Terriers during their two-year stay in the top flight.
The Netherlands international played 45 times in the Premier League and feels the Championship offers a more "direct" style.
He said: "In the Premier League you play against teams who play more football.
"Here it is more direct and we have played a few games so we know how it is.
"But in the Championship you have to give everything.
"We have not had a great start so we need to stick together and try to win every game, because we have a lot of quality in the team."
Huddersfield travel to unbeaten West Bromwich Albion tomorrow afternoon, aiming to end their near seven-month wait for a competitive win.
The Terriers last victory came in a 1-0 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of February.
Meanwhile, Town's last away triumph was in November 2018 when they won 2-0 against Wolves at Molineux.
"Every week is a big test," insisted Kongolo.
"We go to West Brom to win the game because I trust the squad, I trust the quality in the team.
"Every week I want to win. This season we haven't had a great start but I believe that we can start to win more games."