Video: Why Gary Bowyer believes stable Doncaster Rovers are example for Bradford City to follow

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer believes the stability that has helped fuel hopes of a return to the Championship for Doncaster Rovers is an example to his own club.

Rovers, promoted from the basement division in 2017, are favourites to clinch the final play-off berth in League One after opening up a five-point lead over the chasing pack with six games remaining.

A stable base has been key, with more than half of today’s likely starting XI at Valley Parade being part of the squad who came up from League Two.

Bowyer, the third manager to take charge of Bradford this season, said: “I totally expected Doncaster to have a good season. Stability has been a big thing.

“It is not just a case of having a team for one year and that is it. They have always added to it.

“You have to look at what Grant (McCann) has added again and they have increased the quality. It is something that has taken time and we want to put that in place ourselves. But that will be in the summer.”

HOPEFUL: Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

City are running out of time in their quest to stay in League One, Bowyer’s side being six points adrift of safety and rock bottom of the table.

“We want to be a League One club,” added the Bantams’ chief.

“We have the opportunity in these next six games to try and do something to maintain that. That is what we have got to focus on.”

Rovers manager McCann, meanwhile, is looking for his side to cement further their grip on sixth place.

He said: “Bradford have got dangerous players, players who can hurt you at a split-second if you are not switched on.

“But we go into the game worrying about us.

“Every time I have been to Valley Parade it has been quite tough. They have a big fanbase and they are fighting for their lives. The boys know what they are up against.”

On Bowyer this week signing a two-year contract to remain in charge of Bradford regardless of whether the club stays up, McCann added: “Gary will bring a bit of sustainability.

STABILITY: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“He is a good manager and did a tremendous job at Blackpool and his teams are always well-organised, well-drilled and tough to play against.

“We know it will be difficult.”

