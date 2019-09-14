Walsall 0 Bradford City 1 - Bantams got their just rewards, says Gary Bowyer

DELIGHTED Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer saluted his battling charges as they moved back into the play-off places with victory away to misfring Walsall.

Captain James Vaughan made a nuisance of himself in the Saddlers’ box from a long throw with seven minutes remaining and midfielder Liam Kinsella bundled into his own net.

James Vaughan made a nuisance of himself which led to Bradford's winning goal.

It was a real sucker-blow for the home side who saw their worrying winless run extended to nine games.

Vaughan also crashed an effort against the post and rifled a penalty over the bar after the striker was felled by defender Dan Scarr.

Goaleeper Richard O’Donnell also made two fines saves to thwart his former club as the Bantams claimed their fourth league win of the season.

“I’m absolutely delighted, it’s great to send so many away fans home happy,” beamed Bowyer. “It’s good to get back-to-backs wins as well. The boys’ attitude and desire has been first class.

“To keep going and end up winning the game this week – as we did against Northampton – is a credit to the players. It’s important we carry that form on over the course of the season to keep on picking up points. This result goes a long way to giving extra belief in the group.”

Vaughan thought he’d give the visitors a sixth minute lead but had a headed goal ruled out for offside by referee Anthony Blackhouse.

O’Donnell denied Caolan Lavery with a stunning save and then foiled Rory Gaffney after the break as the home side pushed hard for the opener.

But even though Vaughan missed his spot-kick, there was still time for him to force Kinsella to somehow head into his own net.

“It wasn’t the first penalty missed – and it won’t be the last,” reflected Bowyer. “But I was delighted with our response.”

Walsall: Roberts, Holden (Hardy 63), Liddle, Clarke, Scarr, Jules (Cockerill-Mollett 56), Sinclair, Guthrie, Kinsella, Lavery (Gordon 78), Gaffney. Substitutes: Sadler, Rose, Bates, McDonald.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Mellor, O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Wood, Connolly (McCartan 65), Devine (Cooke 63), Palmer, Pritchard, Donaldson, Vaughan. Substitutes: O’Connor, Hornby, Anderson, Henley, Oteh.

Referee: Anthony Blackhouse