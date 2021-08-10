Walsall v Doncaster Rovers: We will take time to reach full potential, admits manager Richie Wellens

CUP RUN: Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens believes the pressure is off his side at Walsall tonight. Picture: gary longbottom

The Mancunian is suffering with a bad back but not nearly as much as from the bad side he watched beaten by Wimbledon on Saturday.

Wellens expects instant improvement at Walsall in the League Cup tonight, but thinks it will be November or December before his team reaches its potential. Captain Tom Anderson and Tommy Rowe, making his second debut, were the only weekend starters who had played competitively for Rovers before.

When it showed, Wellens was not pulling his punches.

SHOULDERING RESPONSIBILITY: Doncaster Rovers defender Ro-Shaun Williams. Picture: PA Wire.

“The squad isn’t what it should be,” he said, pessimistic about new loan signings before this weekend’s League One visit of Sheffield Wednesday, and struggling to move on players who could free up much-needed funds.

He was none too enamoured with those that played, either.

“Sometimes when you watch a football match back and you think you’re very good, you’re never as good as you thought,” he explained. “And sometimes when you think you played badly, you’re never as bad as you thought. We were actually worse than I thought.

“They need to make sure they grow up and become men very quickly. It’s not time for passengers.”

Asked about positives, there was only one straw he could clutch at.

“That people got fitness,” he replied, witheringly.

“In terms of what we wanted to do, we didn’t do anything. In possession and out of possession we were too passive.

“My two wingers, not at one point did we want them in full-back positions. They were more often than not. That’s young players having a naivety about trying to be honest when it’s probably to the detriment of the team.

“If we do what we want to do and the opposition are better than us, I can take that. But when a team’s not really done anything to beat us... Our non-negotiables at this club are that out of possession we’re aggressive and the nearest man gets to the ball. We never did that on Saturday. In possession, we pass the ball. We never did that.

“I think we had 58 per cent possession, it didn’t feel like that because it was of such poor quality. I want to start edging up to the 65, 70 per cent mark but we need to be cohesive and fluid and have confidence to take the ball.

“We need to give our supporters energy, things to buy into. Our supporters need to start signing songs about individuals but they have to give them something to relate to.”

Wellens is braced for a painful but important period.

“I’ve never known any club that goes like that,“ he says clicking his fingers “and it happens. It’s impossible.

“On my drive home on Saturday I felt like killing myself. It’s the worst feeling in football because I want to win. But what makes it even worse is the performance. Once I know the performance levels are there, the results will come.

“The pressure will be off us at Walsall. We’re going to relax and play our game.

“You ain’t going to see the best of our team until November and December. You need time and people going in the same direction. I’m 100 per cent confident the people above me at the club will swim in the same direction.

“The players believe in it but they’re a little bit tentative.”

Just as his players have to learn, so does Wellens.

“When I speak to players they’ll nod,” he explained. “Now I start recognising who nods but it’s going in one ear and out the other and the ones looking me in the eye, saying, ‘Yes, I know what you mean,’ and they actually mean it.

“Some need it writing down, some need to go on the pitch, some need to watch it on the screen, some need to be told once - the Premier League players - and it’s done. Sometimes ours need to be told three or four times.”

The leadership and mentality Wellens demands is not age-dependent and 22-year-old centre-back Ro-Shaun Williams is keen to take on responsibility.

“We’ve got quite a young team with the injuries and not that much experience in League One,” he points out.

“For me there’s a responsibility but that’s something I want to work on, my leadership, talking, organising, being an example to other players and helping them get through the games.

“The manager and the fans can’t play the game for you. It’s you who has the ball, crosses the ball, wins the header, blocks it.”

Cameron John is a doubt as he too has a sore back, but otherwise it will be an unchanged squad, with John Bostock pushing to start after Saturday’s positive impact from the bench.

Last six games: Walsall LDLWLL; Doncaster Rovers LDLDDW

Referee: J Busby (Oxfordshire)

Last time: Walsall 1 Doncaster Rovers 4, September 15, 2018, League One.