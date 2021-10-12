Watch as Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell is beaten by stunning strike in Northern Ireland's defeat in Bulgaria

STUNNING STRIKE: Todor Nedelev scored both of Bulgaria's goals in their win over Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty Images.

The Green and White Army went into Group C as third seeds, but sit fourth with just one win from their six games. Their hopes of qualifying via a play-off spot were essentially ended after a controversial 2-0 defeat in Switzerland last week.

However, they now face a scrap to finish third in their group as they are three points behind Bulgaria with two games remaining. Northern led 1-0 at half time through Conor Washington's goal but two efforts from Todor Nedelev turned the game on its head as the hosts took all three points.

The first goal was an accurate finish into the bottom corner past Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell while the second was a delightful strike as the forward hammered the ball in off underside of the crossbar from just outside the area on 63 minutes.

Northern Ireland had been good value for their half-time lead but Bulgaria responded strongly in the second half to deservedly take the victory.

The visitors' only goal of the game came as Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair found Hull City's Josh Magennis with a pinpoint cross. Magennis's header was well saved but Conor Washington was there to tuck home the rebound.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but after a lengthy VAR check, the replays showed Washington was well onside.

Rotherham United defender Shane Ferguson played the full game while Leeds United's Stuart Dallas was introduced on 67 minutes.

FIRST-HALF LEAD: Northern Ireland had taken a 1-0 lead through Connor Washington. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United's Conor Hourihane set up two goals as the Republic of Ireland defeated Qatar 4-0 in an international friendly. Fellow Blades John Egan and Enda Stevens also featured as the Millers' Chiedozie Ogbene made his first international start.