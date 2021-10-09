Watch Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene score first international goal in Republic of Ireland's win over Azerbaijan

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE: Scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland in their 3-0 win over Azerbaijan. Picture: Getty Images.

With the visitors already leading 2-0 through former Sheffield United man Callum Robinson's first-half double, Ogbene rose highest with a minute of normal time to play to head home Josh Cullen's corner for the third and final goal of the game.

The Millers man made history in the summer when he became the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland in a 0-0 draw with Hungary and has wasted no time getting his name on the scoresheet at international level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory was Ireland's first win competitive win under Stephen Kenny, with Blades defender John Egan given the captain's armband for the fixture. His Sheffield United teammates Enda Stevens and Conor Hourihane were both named on the bench, with the latter introduced in the second half.

Robinson, who hit the headlines this week after revealing he had chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice contracting the virus, put Ireland ahead in the seventh minute with a fierce strike high into the net following James McClean's pass.

With six minutes of the half remaining, Robinson doubled the away sides' lead as his right-footed shot from outside the area found its way into the bottom corner via a slight deflection.

The home side struck the woodwork with 10 minutes remaining, easing fears of a tense conclusion as Ogbene rounded off the victory late on.

Elsewhere, Leeds United's Liam Cooper made a late substitute appearances as Scotland claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Israel.

Scott McTominay’s winner in stoppage-time secured Scotland the most remarkable of victories at a packed-out Hampden Park.

On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions in Scotland meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.

Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a delightfully-placed effort but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.

Lyndon Dykes had a penalty saved by keeper Ofir Marciano just before the interval but the striker made up for a poor effort early in the second half with a VAR-awarded goal.