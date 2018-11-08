Wayne Rooney will have a subs role against US

Wayne Rooney heads a squad named by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming games against the United States and Croatia – with Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson called up for the first time.

The return of record goalscorer Rooney has split opinion, with the 33-year-old set to collect a 120th cap in the November 15 friendly against the US to honour his Three Lions career.

Rooney has not played for his country for almost two years and it is understood he will make a late substitute appearance in a game which will be known officially as the Wayne Rooney Foundation International.

He is not in contention for the Nations League clash with Croatia three days later.

Southgate revealed talks over Rooney’s involvement have been going on for a year. “We have an opportunity with the game at Wembley to pay tribute,” said Southgate. “I am still able to look to the future with the squad we’ve picked, but we’ve talked a lot about the history of the shirt.”

Wilson, who has scored six Premier League goals so far this season, is rewarded with a maiden call-up to the senior ranks.

Midfielders Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard return after being ruled out of last month’s Nations League double-header against Spain and Croatia through injury – with youngsters Mason Mount and James Maddison dropping out. Alex McCarthy, Luke Shaw and Danny Welbeck are also included.

Everton’s former Burnley defender Michael Keane is in an England squad for the first time in 12 months