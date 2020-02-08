'We didn't do enough to win the game' - Stuart McCall gives verdict on Bradford City's 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town

Stuart McCall felt his Bradford City side did not do enough to deserve victory against Grimsby Town.

Lee Novak had put the Bantams ahead in the 80th minute but they were denied a win on McCall's return to Valley Parade when Luke Hendrie scored from close range in injury time.

Grimsby almost snatched the win with the last kick of the match but Bradford managed to clear the danger to secure a point.

"I don't think we did enough to win the game," said McCall.

"You look at the stats there, we have had 14 shots and only put one on target.

"They have had nine shots with three on target. We are nine to one on corners but they had more possession."

Returning for his third spell as Bradford manager, McCall was pleased with the effort from his players.

City were backed by their highest attendance of the season, with close to 3,000 Grimsby fans making the trip to West Yorkshire.

McCall added: "From our point of view, we couldn't ask for anymore in endeavour, togetherness, desire and determination.

"But we just lacked a bit of quality in certain areas today. Even balls from back to front, at times.

"We know that confidence has been a little bit low because of the run of results we have been on.

"Today, if we had got over the line it would have been a great bonus but it is a point nearer where we want to get to."