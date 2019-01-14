‘We have a lot to learn,’ says Grant McCann: Wycombe 3 Doncaster Rovers 2

THE showboating will have to stop if Doncaster Rovers are to claim a play-off place.

Manager Grant McCann was upset by the way Rovers squandered a 2-0 lead with 20 minutes to go at Adams Park and lost 3-2.

John Marquis reached 20 goals for the season on the hour and Tommy Rowe made it 2-0 10 minutes later, but it was not enough to condemn Gareth Ainsworth’s battlers to a fifth successive defeat in League One.

Paris Cowan-Hall’s double – the second in stoppage-time – either side of Curtis Thompson’s equaliser handed Rovers just their second defeat in 13 games in all competitions.

McCann, who felt his side demonstrated a lack of care and attention, said: “I thought in the first half we lacked energy and tempo in our play. I told the boys we were fortunate to come in at half-time with the game 0-0 because they were better than us. But we upped our game, got a comfortable lead at 2-0 up and then we stopped doing what we are good at.

“We started to take four or five touches on the ball, step-overs, showboating, clapping the fans.

“It was just really immature from us really. We let them shoot from the edge of the box and that is disappointing.

“We had chances. Alfie May could have scored to make it 3-0. Mallik (Wilks) had a couple of great chances. I think we had four one-on-ones in the game. We’ve got to learn. We’re still learning.”

McCann believed Wycombe’s Dominic Gape should have been sent off for a high challenge on Herbie Kane with the score at 2-1.

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, McCarthy, Jombati, El-Abd, Jacobson, Bloomfield (Kashket 72), Gape, Thompson, Freeman, Tyson (Akinfenwa 72), Cowan-Hall. Unused substitutes: Stewart, Mackail-Smith, Yates, Harriman, Samuel.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Blair (Mason 64), Butler, Tom Anderson, Andrew, Crawford (Rowe 67), Whiteman, Kane, Wilks, Marquis, Coppinger (May 84). Unused substitutes: Marosi, Greaves, Lewis, Smith.

Referee: L Collins (Surrey).