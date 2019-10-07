‘We played like a youth team’ - what Daniel Stendel said after his last game in charge as Barnsley head coach

ANGRY Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel likened his players to a junior side after defeat their 5-1 defeat at Deepdale.

Daniel Johnson was outstanding, scoring twice and notching two assists as the hosts shrugged off a first-half equaliser from Cameron McGeehan with a super second-half display.

Johnson opened the scoring, heading home a rebound in the 31st minute after Brad Collins had saved Tom Barkhuizen’s shot.

McGeehan levelled but following the restart the writing was on the wall after Johnson broke down the left and squared for Barkhuizen (50) to slot home.

Johnson hit his second before Barkhuizen set up Ben Pearson to make it 4-1, with substitute Josh Harrop firing in the fifth.

Stendel said: “You can see over the 90 minutes that both in the small things and the big situations we played like a youth team.

“Bad touches, fouls and mistakes. At half-time, I thought it wasn’t our best half but we were 1-1 with one chance for us and that was a good result so maybe we could keep going for a bit longer and make more chances.

“The second half was the worst I can remember since coming to Barnsley. The players want to fight and never give up but after the games we have lost, we have lost a little bit of confidence and you can see each player has a problem with himself.

“We are playing like a team that is not good enough to play in the Championship. We are all really down after the game and it is not easy for us to play our game at the moment. The changing room was very quiet.”

Preston North End: Rudd, Browne, Bauer, Davies, Rafferty, Pearson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen (Potts 82), Johnson, Maguire (Stockley 74), Nugent (Harrop 73). Unused substitutes: Storey, Ledson, Hudson, Bodin.

Barnsley: Collins, Jordan Williams (Green 82), Sibbick, Halme, Ben Williams, McGeehan, Mowatt, Brown (Wilks 55), Chaplin, Bahre (Styles 68), Woodrow. Unused substitutes: Andersen, Walton, Thomas, Pinillos.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).