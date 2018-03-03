Wembley ratings: How Huddersfield Town’s players scored at Tottenham

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football reporter Richard Sutcliffe delivers his verdict as Huddersfield Town slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner gestures on the touchline.

Lossl 8

Point blank save prevented Kane from opening the scoring, closely followed by a more routine stop to deny Eriksen. Had no chance with either goal, as Son rounded the Danish international for the first and was then unmarked for second.

Hadergjonaj 5

Found it tough against Son, whose skills often proved too much for the Swiss international. Later lost Kane at a corner and was relieved when the England striker shot wide from ten yards.

Jorgensen 6

Great awareness early on to deny Kane from an Aurier cross and battled gamely throughout against a top class forward line.

Schindler 7

Back at the scene of where he scored ‘that’ penalty to clinch promotion last May, the German displayed his usual excellent reading of the game. His near post block to divert a Kane shot behind was typical of Schindler.

Kongolo 6

Wasteful at times in possession but stuck to his defensive tasks well. Clearly loves a tackle and tried to link up with Van la Parra in the second half.

Hogg 7

Tireless display in midfield, snapping and snarling at the heels of the Tottenham midfield. Booked and then substituted.

Williams 7

As was the case for Town as a team, he started brightly and offered a threat in attack only to soon be pinned back by the relentless attacking of Spurs. Managed to get forward more after half-time and was unfortunate to be denied a clear run on goal by Ben Davies’ last-ditch tackle.

Quaner 5

Bravely put his head in the way of an Eriksen free-kick that subsequently deflected against the post. Drew a booking from Alli by skipping past the England man but the German didn’t offer enough support to full back Hadergjonaj. Substituted just after half hour.

Pritchard 6

Up against the club where his career began, the January signing started brightly but was soon struggling to get on the ball as the hosts took control. Substituted to warm applause from the Spurs fans before half-time, due to picking up and injury.

Van la Parra 6

Denied an early chance by Aurier’s interception after Mounie had touched on a Hadergjonaj cross. Brought a save from Lloris later on and then almost released Williams with a deft pass. But, overall, he flitted in and out of proceedings too much.

Mounie 6

Forced to survive on scraps, as Town struggled to get forward in any decent numbers to support the lone frontman. Lost possession from a throw-in midway inside the Spurs half that led to the hosts taking the lead.

Substitutes

Ince (for Quaner 32) 6

Tested Loris with a stinging drive shortly before Spurs doubled their advantage.

Billing (for Pritchard 44) 6

Plenty of energy and a couple of lusty tackles from the substitute.

Depoitre (for Hogg 83) -

Managed only a couple of touches with the game already gone for Town.