West Brom 0 Rotherham United 1: Latest from Millers

Rotherham United enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes at West Brom in the Championship.

A win for the Millers would cut the gap on Millwall, who were held to a 0-0 draw earlier in the day by Stoke City.

And Robertson gave the visitors the lead five minutes after the interval.

Millwall have a game in hand and face Bristol City on Tuesday and then Wigan in their final match, while Rotherham - who currently occupy the last of the Championship relegation places - take on Middlesbrough on the last day.