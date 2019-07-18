West Brom agree a fee with Rotherham United for utility man Semi Ajayi

WEST BROM have agreed a fee with Rotherham United to sign utility man Semi Ajayi

Speculation has been rife surrounding the future of the versatile 25-year-old throughout the summer, with manager Paul Warne confirming that two recent offers have been turned down from different clubs - speaking after his side's friendly win at Bradford Park Avenue on Wednesday night.

Albion have maintained their interest and now made a breakthrough after the Millers agreed a fresh offer to sign the Londoner

West Brom are in the market for a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Watford for £6 million - while loanee Tosin Adarabioyo has returned to Manchester City

Barnsley saw an offer rejected for Ajayi earlier this summer before switching their attention to other central defensive options, while Leeds United were also tentatively linked, although the reports appeared to be wide of the mark.

On the incoming front, bringing in a new goalkeeper remains the club's priority, with Leicester's Daniel Iversen having been consistently linked throughout the summer.