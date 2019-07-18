West Brom leading race to sign Rotherham United utility man Semi Ajayi

WEST BROM remain firmly in the hunt to sign Rotherham United utility man Semi Ajayi, subject of two failed bids from separate Championship clubs this week.

Speculation has been rife surrounding the future of the versatile 25-year-old throughout the summer, with manager Paul Warne confirming that two recent offers have been turned down from different clubs - speaking after his side's friendly win at Bradford Park Avenue on Wednesday night.

Warne refused to divulge the identity of either side, but it is understood that West Brom are one of the teams.

Despite Rotherham currently holding firm regarding Ajayi, Albion are not expected to be put off by the knock-back and are likely to maintain their interest in the Londoner, who did not play in the Millers' friendly at the Horsfall Stadium.

West Brom are in the market for a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Watford for £6 million - while loanee Tosin Adarabioyo has returned to Manchester City

Barnsley saw an offer rejected for Ajayi earlier this summer before switching their attention to other central defensive options, while Leeds United were also tentatively linked, although the reports appeared to be wide of the mark.

On the incoming front, bringing in a new goalkeeper remains the club's priority, with Leicester's Daniel Iversen having been consistently linked throughout the summer.