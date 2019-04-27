West Brom v Rotherham United ratings

Check out how Paul Warne's side rated in this afternoon's Championship encounter between West Brom and Rotherham United

Marek Rodak: Nothing to do in the first half, one or two poor kicks. No chance with either goal. 6

Billy Jones. Steady-away at his old stomping ground. Sacrificed late on with the Millers needing a goal. 7

Michael Ihiekwe. Did well against the dangerous Gayle on his return. Busy last half-hour 7

Clark Robertson. Solid and attentive in his defensive work and oh so close to a first-half goal - before having more success on the restart. 7

Joe Mattock. Had to keep a tight watch on Holgate on occasions, but was solid enough at one of his former clubs.. Up against it more on the restart as Albion belatedly pressed. 6

Semi Ajayi. One or two loose touches, but showed intent in getting forward back in the midfield role which was brought him success this term. 6

Anthony Forde. Got through plenty of work and stood up for the cause. 6.

Will Vaulks. Saw plenty of the ball in the first period and was as dominant as anyone. Injured early in the second half and forced off on 72 minutes. 7.

Matt Crooks. Produced some nice touches and his appetite and heart was there to see. 6

Joe Newell. Produced some nice deliveries, although did take the wrong option on occasions. Set up the goal. 6

Michael Smith. Thankful task up front on his own, but put himself about in customary fashion. Conceded the penalty which saw Albion level. 6

Substitutes: Richie Towell (Vaulks 77); Ryan Williams (Forde 83), 6; Kyle Vassell (Jones 83), 6.

Not used: Lewis Price, Richard Wood, Jon Taylor.