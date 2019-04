AFTER consecutive agonising defeats to Swansea City and Birmingham City, Rotherham United find themselves on the verge of relegation.

The Millers travel to the Hawthorns on Saturday, needing a win to keep their very slim survival hopes alive, with Middlesbrough coming to the New York Stadium on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign. Here are five previous meetings at The Hawthorns between the Baggies and United - remember any of them?