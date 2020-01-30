West Ham agree £20m-plus deal to sign Jarrod Bowen as Hull City make move for Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison.

WEST HAM look set to beat off stiff competition from London rivals Crystal Palace to sign Hull City's star asset Jarrod Bowen.

Speculation has been raging regarding the future of the 23-year-old throughout the transfer window and West Ham have made a decisive move to sign him.

National reports linked Palace with a £16m bid plus add-ons on Thursday afternoon, although there has been no confirmation at the Hull end regarding the reported offer.

Separate reports on Friday morning have revealed that West Ham have tabled a £22m deal - £14m + £8m add-ons - to land Bowen, who has hit 17 goals so far this term.

That fee is close to the figure that Hull value Bowen at and it is understood that the Tigers striker is travelling down to the capital for a medical.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United winger Maddison has arrived at Hull's training ground ahead of a move to the Championship club, managed by ex-Posh boss Grant McCann.

The wingman, who has a release clause of £2.5m, is understood to be undergoing a medical.



Maddison would be a straight replacement for winger Kamil Grosicki who is due to join West Brom today.

The winger is set to join Hull on loan until the end of the season with a with a view to completing a permanent transfer as a free agent this summer. Posh will receive a substantial loan fee in return for the playmaker.

The future of Bowen remains the significant issue of the day for Tigers fans, with the attacker set to increase his wages six-fold if he moves to West Ham.

Speaking ahead of the Tigers' weekend FA Cup tie with Chelsea, head coach McCann reiterated that Bowen remained happy at Hull - but acknowledged that the club would have to consider what the next step would be regarding Bowen if the forward did not sign the second fresh contract offer that the club have tabled.

Reluctantly agreeing to sell him - should the club receive a lucrative offer - remained an option, the Tigers chief admitted.

Late last year in a TV interview, owner Assem Allam said that the club would not sell Bowen for £20m.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, he said: "No, I would not sell him for £20 million. He is more important than £20 million for us."

At his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, McCann was asked about the situation with Bowen - ahead of the reported developments regarding Crystal Palace - and stated: "Nothing’s come my way. Jarrod trained this morning so it’s all good."

Bowen has been linked with several sides this month including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Brom, among others.

With Josh Bowler sidelined with a heel injury for an extended spell and Martin Samuelsen also having an injury issue, the sale of Grosicki would leave Hull light in terms of wing options - significantly exacerbated by any potential departure of Bowen.

Options alongside Maddison include Rangers' player Jordan Jones.