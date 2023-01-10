What date is 2023 Carabao Cup final? When are the semi-finals being played?

The third-tier outfit take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as Newcastle United host Leicester City at St James’ Park. On Wednesday, Manchester City head to Southampton as Nottingham Forest host Wolves.
Man City knocked holders Liverpool out last month. Jurgen Klopp’s side won the trophy in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley. Pep Guardiola’s men have won five of the last seven League Cups between 2016 and 2022, with Manchester United claiming the silverware in 2017.
Ahead of the quarter-finals, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the competition along with the key dates to note.
When is the final?
The final will be held on Sunday, February 26 at Wembley. The kick-off time has yet to be confirmed although last year’s final between Liverpool and Chelsea started at 4.30pm.
When are the semi-finals?
The last-four ties will be played over two legs. The first legs will be played the week commencing January 23, with one tie likely to be played on January 24 and another on January 25. The second legs are due to be played a week later.
How can I watch?
Sky Sports has exclusive TV coverage of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle v Leicester set for broadcast on Tuesday before showing Man City’s visit to Southampton on Wednesday. They are set to broadcast the semi-finals and finals.