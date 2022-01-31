A number of clubs have left it late to make their move in the transfer market, with the window set to close for Premier League and EFL clubs at 11pm.

If clubs are set to miss the 11pm cut-off, a deal sheet can be used to ensure that a signing is not missed out on. As soon as the window is shut only free agents or emergency loans can be used to bolster squads.

What is a deal sheet?

A deal sheet can be summited to the Premier League or EFL between 9pm and 11pm tonight. It proves that a deal has been agreed between two clubs and then allows extra time to finalise a transfer.

For the deal sheet to be approved, all paperwork must be fully completed. A deal sheet allows clubs to confirm personal terms with a player and carry out a medical.

The cut-off for deals to be finalised once a deal sheet has been submitted is 1am.

DEADLINE DAY: Deal sheets give clubs until 1am to finalise any transfers. Picture: Getty Images.