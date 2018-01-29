What time is the FA Cup fifth round draw? What ball numbers are the Yorkshire teams?

Have your say

Dreaming of seeing your side lift the FA Cup come May? Well, there’s the small matter of the fifth round to overcome first.

Here’s all you need to know about the draw.

What time does the FA Cup ffith round draw take place and how can I watch it?

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will take place live on The One Show on BBC One from 7.20pm tonight.

When do the ties take place?

Fifth-round ties will take place across the weekend of 17-18 February,

The draw ball numbers:

1. West Bromwich Albion

2. Leicester City

3. Huddersfield Town/Birmingham City

4. Notts County/Swansea City

5. Manchester United

6. Sheffield Wednesday

7. Manchester City

8. Coventry City

9. Millwall/Rochdale

10. Southampton

11. Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Wigan Athletic

13. Hull City

14. Newport County/Tottenham

15. Chelsea

16. Sheffield United