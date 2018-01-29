What time is the FA Cup fifth round draw? What ball numbers are the Yorkshire teams?

Dreaming of seeing your side lift the FA Cup come May? Well, there’s the small matter of the fifth round to overcome first.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw.
What time does the FA Cup ffith round draw take place and how can I watch it?
The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will take place live on The One Show on BBC One from 7.20pm tonight.
When do the ties take place?
Fifth-round ties will take place across the weekend of 17-18 February,
The draw ball numbers:
1. West Bromwich Albion
2. Leicester City
3. Huddersfield Town/Birmingham City
4. Notts County/Swansea City
5. Manchester United
6. Sheffield Wednesday
7. Manchester City
8. Coventry City
9. Millwall/Rochdale
10. Southampton
11. Brighton & Hove Albion
12. Wigan Athletic
13. Hull City
14. Newport County/Tottenham
15. Chelsea
16. Sheffield United