What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw? What ball numbers are the Yorkshire teams?

Dreaming of seeing your side lift the FA Cup come May? Well, there’s the small matter of the fourth round to overcome first.

Here’s all you need to know about Monday night’s draw.

What time does the FA Cup fourth round draw take place and how can I watch it?

The fourth round draw takes place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium at 7.10pm on Monday before the Sussex side entertain old rivals Crystal Palace in the last third round tie. It will be screened live by BBC2 and BTSport.

When do the ties take place?

The matches will be played from Friday, January 26, through to Monday, January 29.

The ball numbers:

1.Sheffield United

2 Watford

3 Birmingham

4 Liverpool

5 Brighton or Crystal Palace

6 Peterborough

7 Bournemouth or Wigan

8 Coventry

9 Newport

10 Huddersfield

11 Yeovil

12 Nottingham Forest

13 Notts County

14 MK Dons

15 Manchester United

16 West Brom

17 Rochdale

18 Tottenham

19 Middlesbrough

20 Fleetwood or Leicester

21 Hull City

22 Cardiff or Mansfield

23 Manchester City

24 Shrewsbury or West Ham

25 Wolves or Swansea

26 Stevenage or Reading

27 Newcastle

28 Millwall

29 Southampton

30 Preston

31 Norwich or Chelsea

32 Carlisle OR Sheffield Wednesday