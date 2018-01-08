What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw? What ball numbers are the Yorkshire teams?

Dreaming of seeing your side lift the FA Cup come May? Well, there’s the small matter of the fourth round to overcome first.
Here’s all you need to know about Monday night’s draw.
What time does the FA Cup fourth round draw take place and how can I watch it?
The fourth round draw takes place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium at 7.10pm on Monday before the Sussex side entertain old rivals Crystal Palace in the last third round tie. It will be screened live by BBC2 and BTSport.
When do the ties take place?
The matches will be played from Friday, January 26, through to Monday, January 29.
The ball numbers:
1.Sheffield United
2 Watford
3 Birmingham
4 Liverpool
5 Brighton or Crystal Palace
6 Peterborough
7 Bournemouth or Wigan
8 Coventry
9 Newport
10 Huddersfield
11 Yeovil
12 Nottingham Forest
13 Notts County
14 MK Dons
15 Manchester United
16 West Brom
17 Rochdale
18 Tottenham
19 Middlesbrough
20 Fleetwood or Leicester
21 Hull City
22 Cardiff or Mansfield
23 Manchester City
24 Shrewsbury or West Ham
25 Wolves or Swansea
26 Stevenage or Reading
27 Newcastle
28 Millwall
29 Southampton
30 Preston
31 Norwich or Chelsea
32 Carlisle OR Sheffield Wednesday