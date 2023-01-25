Only four teams are left in the race to win the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season.

Newcastle United beat Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night, while Nottingham Forest hosted Manchester United in the opening leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night.

The second legs of both semi-finals are next week, Newcastle v Southampton on Tuesday January 31, 8pm, and Manchester United v Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 1, 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four are vying to be at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on January 24. (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kick-off time yet to be confirmed, but last season’s final began at 4.30pm.

How do I get tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carabao Cup final tickets will be sold on an allocation basis by the two competing clubs, who will likely have loyalty schemes in place for fans looking to head to Wembley.

There is always a Club Wembley membership that can be obtained, which would guarantee a seat for the FA Cup semi-finals and final as well, but that would be expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag walks on the pitch prior to the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, at The City Ground (Picture: Darren Staples/AFP for Getty Images)