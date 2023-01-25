Newcastle United beat Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night, while Nottingham Forest hosted Manchester United in the opening leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night.
The second legs of both semi-finals are next week, Newcastle v Southampton on Tuesday January 31, 8pm, and Manchester United v Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 1, 8pm.
All four are vying to be at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26.
The kick-off time yet to be confirmed, but last season’s final began at 4.30pm.
How do I get tickets?
Carabao Cup final tickets will be sold on an allocation basis by the two competing clubs, who will likely have loyalty schemes in place for fans looking to head to Wembley.
There is always a Club Wembley membership that can be obtained, which would guarantee a seat for the FA Cup semi-finals and final as well, but that would be expensive.
Independent aggregator sites will have plenty of ticket options closer to the time.