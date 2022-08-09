When is the Carabao Cup Round Two draw? Date, time and how to watch second-round draw as 13 Premier League sides enter

The Owls take on the Black Cats at Hillsborough live in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Once the action has concluded, the broadcaster will show the second-round draw live.

All of Yorkshire's EFL sides will take part in the first round, with Bradford City taking on Hull City, Huddersfield Town hosting Preston North End, Doncaster Rovers taking on Lincoln City and Harrogate Town welcoming Stockport County to North Yorkshire on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Rotherham United head to Port Vale, Middlesbrough welcome Barnsley to the Riverside Stadium while Wednesday face Sunderland. Sheffield United are in action at West Brom on Thursday.

Every sides who win their first-round ties will enter the second-round draw, alongside the 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions while Burnley and Watford will be in the hat.

The Carabao Cup will remain split into a southern and northern section until the third round. Cambridge United are the first club into round two after beating Millwall 1-0 on Tuesday, August 2.

Round Two ties will take place week commencing 22 August.