Chelsea are the first Premier League team through to the last eight of the Champions League, but when is the draw and when will the quarter-finals be played?

Graham Potter enjoyed his finest result as Chelsea manager as Borussia Dortmund were beaten at Stamford Bridge to see his side through to the Champions League quarter-final. Chelsea won 2-0 on the night, 2-1 on aggregate.

On Wednesday night, Tottenham Hotspur hope to join them as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against AC Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wesley Fofana embraces Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea, after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg victory over Borussia Dortmund (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Liverpool play the second leg of their ties next week.

Benfica joined Chelsea in the quarter-finals by completing a two-leg victory over Club Brugge.

When is the quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals, and the semi-finals, takes place on Friday, March 17, on the conclusion of the second-round ties.

Tie in the balance: Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (3rd L) gets up to score the equaliser in the first leg with Manchester City. (Picture: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Teams from the same country can now meet in the last eight as it becomes an open draw – with no seedings and no country protection. That means clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

When are the quarter-final ties played?

The four last-eight ties are scheduled for April 11/12 and 18/19.

The semi-finals are scheduled for May 9/10 and 16/17.

When are where is the final?

The final will be played on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, in Turkey.

State of play in the Round of 16

Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate

Benfica beat Club Brugge 7-1 on aggregate

Wednesday March 8: Tottenham (0) v AC Milan (1); Bayern Munich (1) v Paris St Germain (0)

Tuesday March 14: Manchester City (1) v RB Leipzig (1); FC Porto (0) v Inter Milan (1)