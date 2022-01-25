When is the draw for the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy? Time, format and who Rotherham United could face in the last four

The draw for the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy will be held on Saturday and shown live on Sky Sports.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:40 pm

The draw for the last four will take place following Sky Sports' coverage of Peterborough United's Championship clash against Sheffield United, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports host David Prutton will be presenting the draw, with former Brighton and Crystal Palace forward Glenn Murray, and former Cardiff City and Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy on-hand to select the ties.

Rotherham United secured their spot in the semi-finals after beating Cambridge United 7-6 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Wigan Athletic also advanced after beating Arsenal Under-21s 1-0 while Hartlepool United booked their spot in the last four following a 5-4 shootout victory over Charlton Athletic after the sides had drawn 2-2 in normal time.

Yorkshire's other representative in the last eight, Harrogate Town, were also in action on Tuesday night but they exited the competition after a 1-0 defeat at Sutton United.

