The much-anticipated Euro 2020 tournament is almost upon us.

With the 2020/21 Premier League season finished, England fans can start to look ahead to this summer’s delayed European Championships - and who will make the Three Lions squad.

England boss Gareth Southgate will announce the squad of players he and the nation will be hoping can build on their fourth-placed finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Star striker Harry Kane bagged the most goals during that tournament and has just claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for a third time ahead of a widely reported summer move.

But, before a return to domestic football in August, all eyes will be on the 2020 Euros as the game’s elite players from all over Europe look to light up the international stage.

When is the England squad for Euros announced?

The England squad announcement to reveal the players pulling on the Three Lions shirt for this summer’s European Championship will be confirmed on Tuesday 25 May 2021.

The full squad list will be announced at 1pm on 25 May ahead of a press conference at St George’s Park, which will see Southgate face the media to offer insights to his decisions.

The Euro 2020 tournament will begin on Friday 11 June with England playing their first match of the championships two days later against Group D opponents Croatia (2pm kick off).

England will then face Scotland on Friday 18 June (8pm) before finishing the group stage against Czech Republic on Tuesday 22 June (8pm), with all three fixtures to be held at Wembley.

How many players can England name in the Euros squad?

Southgate can name 26 players in his squad for the Euros.

Each of the competing 24 nations can name 26 players for the championships, though only 23 can be named on any matchday team sheet.

This number is up from the usual 23-man limit due to the increased workload on players in their respective domestic seasons, which have been compressed due to the Covid pandemic.

Southgate has already spoken of his preference to maintain standard numbers and is reported to be considering naming a core 23-man squad, with three players on standby.

“Personally, I wouldn't want to have too big a squad,” said Southgate.

“I think there's a skill in picking your 23. I think you end up with a lot of players not playing anyway and it's difficult to manage and it's hard for the squad to come through.”

It is one of two significant changes to the tournament which will see each team allowed to make five substitutions per match, up from the usual three in none Covid times.

Southgate has until 1 June to officially submit his England squad for the 2020 Euros and players who pick up injuries before the first game of the tournament can be replaced.

Who is likely to be named in England’s Euros squad?

Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson look likely to battle it out for the gloves, with injury to Nick Pope allowing for a third goalkeeper to get the call up.

Harry Maguire is an injury doubt in defence, which could open the door for John Stones, Tyrone Mings or Eric Dier to slot in, depending on what formation Southgate opts for.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise omission from a recent squad but has been part of a Liverpool team to finish the season strongly. He will face competition from Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw are likely to be in.

Southgate has options in midfield with Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Ross Barkley among others vying for a place in front of the holding roles, which could be filled by Kalvin Phillips, Decla Rice or even a returning Jordan Henderson.

Harry Kane is almost nailed on to be selected up front, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood having all occupied wide roles to support the central striker figure. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings have all shone when selected too.