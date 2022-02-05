When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers for every club

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will be held on Sunday (February 6) prior to Liverpool's fourth round tie with Cardiff City.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:56 pm

The draw will take place ahead of the 12pm kick-off on ITV, who will be covering the tie at Anfield. For those unable to watch on TV, it will also be streamed live on the FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages at around 11.40am.

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Andy Cole will conduct the draw with Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town the only Yorkshire sides left in the competition following the fourth round action.

Middlesbrough became the first team in the hat as they stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday night while Huddersfield beat Barnsley 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon, ensuring two clubs from the White Rose County will be in the next stage of the competition.

Fifth round ties will be played the week commencing February 28.

Fifth round ball numbers

1. Crystal Palace

2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

3. Huddersfield Town

4. Peterborough United

5. Cambridge United or Luton Town

6. Southampton or Coventry City

7. Chelsea

8. Everton

9. West Ham United

10. Middlesbrough

11. Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Liverpool or Cardiff City

13. Stoke City

14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

15. Manchester City

16. Norwich City

