The draw will take place ahead of the 12pm kick-off on ITV, who will be covering the tie at Anfield. For those unable to watch on TV, it will also be streamed live on the FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages at around 11.40am.

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Andy Cole will conduct the draw with Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley the only Yorkshire sides left in the competition ahead of the fourth round action.

Middlesbrough became the first team in the hat as they stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday night while Huddersfield are set to host Barnsley at 3pm on Saturday, ensuring two clubs from the White Rose County will be in the next stage of the competition.

DRAW: The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place on Sunday morning. Picture: Getty Images.

Fifth round ties will be played the week commencing February 28.

Fifth round ball numbers

1. Crystal Palace or Hartlepool United

2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

3. Huddersfield Town or Barnsley

4. Peterborough United or Queens Park Rangers

5. Cambridge United or Luton Town

6. Southampton or Coventry City

7. Chelsea or Plymouth Argyle

8. Everton or Brentford

9. Kidderminster Harriers or West Ham United

10. Middlesbrough

11. Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Liverpool or Cardiff City

13. Stoke City or Wigan Athletic

14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

15. Manchester City or Fulham