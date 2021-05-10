When is UEFA Champions League final 2021? Where will it be held and how to get tickets

The Champions League Trophy is the most prestigious club title in European football.

The biggest competition in European club football is drawing to a close, as we now know who will be in the Champions League final.

Manchester City beat Paris Saint Germain to reach the final for the first time in their history.

And they will face Premier League rivals Chelsea, who beat Real Madrid 2-0 in their second leg clash to seal a 3-1 aggregate win.

Bayern Munich won the 2020 Champions League after beating Paris St Germain.

It means there will be a second all-English final after the 2019 showpiece between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

But the thorny issue of where the final will be held, with talk it could be switched to London, is dominating the headlines. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Champions League final? What time is kick-off?

This year's final takes place on Saturday 29 May. The kick-off time has not yet been confirmed but it is expected the Champions League final will begin at 8pm BST.

Where is the final held?

The final is currently slated to be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which has great memories for Liverpool fans. It is where they staged their legendary comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

The stadium was due to host European football's showpiece last year but the final stages were rescheduled and moved to Lisbon due to the coronavirus crisis.

With two Premier League clubs now in the final, there have been calls to switch the final to England, to allow more fans to attend and to ensure there is no travelling.

Will the final still go ahead?

UEFA initially offered assurances that the final will take place as planned despite Turkey’s rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Turkey entered its first full lockdown on Thursday.

However, the UK Government decision to place Turkey on the high-risk ‘red list’ for international travel on Friday evening threw plans to stage the all-English showpiece in Istanbul into disarray.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City should not travel for the match, but added that the Government was “very open” to staging it here.

Can Wembley hold the final? What will happen to the EFL play-offs?

UEFA is reported to have ruled out any venue within the UK except for Wembley, and to be seeking guarantees of quarantine-free entry to the country for its delegates, along with media, sponsors and other VIPs.

UEFA’s reported insistence on Wembley would require the Championship play-off final to be moved.

The EFL play-off finals are due to be played across the May Bank Holiday. The Championship final is on Saturday 29 May, followed by the League One final on Sunday 30 May and the League Two final on Monday 31 May.

It is understood the EFL would consider all options – including altering the arrangements for those fixtures to accommodate the Champions League final – should it be contacted by UEFA.

That could mean the matches being played on different dates, or at alternative venues.

Will fans be able to attend the final?

“The Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we are assured that the temporary lockdown which is in force until May 17 should not have any impact on the match,” UEFA said in a statement last month.

“UEFA will continue to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely.”

However, should the game be switched to Wembley, UEFA reportedly also wants the UK Government to ensure it can match the 22,500 capacity pledged for the group stage and last 16 matches at Euro 2020.

Champions League final tickets – how to apply

UEFA are set to give 4,000 tickets each to Chelsea and Manchester City fans.

UEFA said: "The UEFA Champions League Final 2021 will take place in Istanbul, Turkey in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, 29 May 2021.

"Information about the ticket sales for this match (availability of tickets, application deadline, ticket prices, etc.) should be communicated around end of April 2021.

"More details will follow in due course."

Both Man City and Chelsea released statements saying they would update supporters as soon as possible.

What TV channel is it on? Stream details

BT Sport have shown the final for free in the UK since they won the rights to broadcast the Champions League from the 2015-16 season.

This year’s Champions League final is likely to be shown on BT Sport 2, while it is set to be available to live stream for free on the BT Sport app, on BTSport.com, as well as on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

