Sheffield United signed centre-back Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford on deadline day having already recruited goalkeeper Adam Davies from Stoke City.

Daniel Jebbison has also returned to Bramall Lane after the Blades opted to recall him from his loan at League One side Burton Albion.

Middlesbrough were busiest at the front end of the window, signing Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham City, undisclosed); Florian Balogun (Arsenal, loan) and Riley McGree (FC Charlotte, undisclosed) as they backed Chris Wilder strongly in his first transfer window as Boro boss.

The Terriers moved into fifth spot in the Championship table with a victory over Derby County on Wednesday evening with Middlesbrough currently outside the top six on goal difference.

The Blades are in 11th position but have been in fine form since Paul Heckingbottom's appointment as manager.

They are six points outside the play-off places but after a number of their fixtures were postponed earlier this year, they have played the fewest games of any club in the second tier.

Below, is how the bookmakers rate the top 12's promotion and play-off hopes after the closure of the January window.

