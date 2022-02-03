PLAY-OFF HOPES: Huddersfield Town moved to fifth in the Championship table with victory over Derby County on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Where Huddersfield Town are tipped to finish after January transfers compared to Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and West Brom

Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United were all active in the January transfer market as they look to secure a top-six spot this season.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:43 pm

The Terriers had a busy deadline day, bringing in a trio of players - Jamal Blackman (free agent), Tino Anjorin (Chelsea, loan), Carel Eiting (Genk, free) - on the final day of trading.

Sheffield United signed centre-back Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford on deadline day having already recruited goalkeeper Adam Davies from Stoke City.

Daniel Jebbison has also returned to Bramall Lane after the Blades opted to recall him from his loan at League One side Burton Albion.

Middlesbrough were busiest at the front end of the window, signing Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham City, undisclosed); Florian Balogun (Arsenal, loan) and Riley McGree (FC Charlotte, undisclosed) as they backed Chris Wilder strongly in his first transfer window as Boro boss.

The Terriers moved into fifth spot in the Championship table with a victory over Derby County on Wednesday evening with Middlesbrough currently outside the top six on goal difference.

The Blades are in 11th position but have been in fine form since Paul Heckingbottom's appointment as manager.

They are six points outside the play-off places but after a number of their fixtures were postponed earlier this year, they have played the fewest games of any club in the second tier.

Below, is how the bookmakers rate the top 12's promotion and play-off hopes after the closure of the January window.

1. Fulham

Fulham - Promotion odds: 1/33. Top six finish: 1/500

2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers - Promotion odds: 3/1. Top six finish: 1/3.

3. Bournemouth

Bournemouth - Promotion odds: 2/5. Top six finish: 1/25

4. QPR

QPR - Promotion odds: 3/1. Top six finish: 8/15.

