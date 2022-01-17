With the busy festive period behind us, Yorkshire’s League One clubs will be hoping to kick on and finish their respective campaigns strongly.

Promotion will be on the agenda for Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, with the Milers currently the odds-on favourites to return to the Championship with most bookmakers pricing them around 1/3.

The Owls picked up a much-needed win against Plymouth Argyle and are approximately 5/1 to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

Rotherham were beaten by Fleetwood Town on Saturday as they dropped out of the automatic promotion places for the first time since mid-November.

At the other end of the table, things are looking bleak for Doncaster Rovers who are 10 points adrift of safety.

Rovers are second favourites to go down, with bookmakers pricing their chances of demotion at an astonishing 1/50.

There is still a long way to go so we took a look at how things could pan out over the remainder of the campaign.

Below is the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how the League One table is expected to finish this term...

1. Wigan Athletic - 89 points Wigan (89 points) - Currently fourth but with five games in hand over the top two, Wigan are predicted to go up as League One winners. Their chances of promotion are rated at 61 per cent.

2. Rotherham United - 88 points Rotherham (88 points) - The Millers are predicted to finish second in the table. They dropped to third on Saturday but have two games in hand over the top two. Their chances of promotion are rated at 63 per cent.

3. Sunderland - 86 points Sunderland (86 points) - Currently in second, the Black Cats are tipped to just miss out on automatic promotion. Their chances of going up via the play-offs is rated at 52 per cent.

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 85 points Wycombe Wanderers (85 points) - The Chairboys are currently top of the league but are tipped to finish in the play-off places. Their chances of going up via the play-offs are rated at 57 per cent.