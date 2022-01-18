With the busy festive period behind us, Yorkshire’s League One clubs will be hoping to kick on and finish their respective campaigns strongly.
Promotion will be on the agenda for Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, with the Milers currently the odds-on favourites to return to the Championship with most bookmakers pricing them around 1/3.
The Owls picked up a much-needed win against Plymouth Argyle and are approximately 5/1 to secure an immediate return to the second tier.
Rotherham were beaten by Fleetwood Town on Saturday as they dropped out of the automatic promotion places for the first time since mid-November.
At the other end of the table, things are looking bleak for Doncaster Rovers who are 10 points adrift of safety.
Rovers are second favourites to go down, with bookmakers pricing their chances of demotion at an astonishing 1/50.
There is still a long way to go so we took a look at how things could pan out over the remainder of the campaign.
Below is the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how the League One table is expected to finish this term...