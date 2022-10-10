News you can trust since 1754
Where Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Hull City sit in attendance table compared to Championship rivals and brilliant photos of fans

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are among the best supported sides in the Championship.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:45 pm

Blades fans have enjoyed plenty of great moments already this season with Paul Heckingbottom’s side top of the table, despite a recent dip in form that has resulted in one point from the last nine available.

Middlesbrough supporters have not had an enjoyable season so far with the club battling at the wrong end of the table. Boro are still on the hunt for a new manager after Chris Wilder’s sacking.

Rotherham United’s attendance is one of the lowest in the division but that owes much to the size of their stadium. The Millers’ home ground has an average capacity of 83 per cent – the sixth best figure in the second tier.

Hull City’s attendances have been on the rise since the takeover of the club earlier this year while Huddersfield Town feature in the top half of average home attendance.

But how do those attendances compare to the rest of the second-tier?

We’ve taken a look at the latest data from Transfermarkt to find out, as well as bringing together some of the best and most memorable images of supporters from all 24 Championship clubs.

Check out the gallery, counting down the highest crowds from 24th to first, below...

1. 24th: Luton Town

Average attendance - 9,698.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Average attendance - 9,976.

Photo: Henry Browne

3. 22nd: Blackpool

Average attendance - 11,616

Photo: Tony Marshall

4. 21st: Wigan Athletic

Average attendance - 11,789

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

