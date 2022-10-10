Blades fans have enjoyed plenty of great moments already this season with Paul Heckingbottom’s side top of the table, despite a recent dip in form that has resulted in one point from the last nine available.

Middlesbrough supporters have not had an enjoyable season so far with the club battling at the wrong end of the table. Boro are still on the hunt for a new manager after Chris Wilder’s sacking.

Rotherham United’s attendance is one of the lowest in the division but that owes much to the size of their stadium. The Millers’ home ground has an average capacity of 83 per cent – the sixth best figure in the second tier.

Hull City’s attendances have been on the rise since the takeover of the club earlier this year while Huddersfield Town feature in the top half of average home attendance.

But how do those attendances compare to the rest of the second-tier?

We’ve taken a look at the latest data from Transfermarkt to find out, as well as bringing together some of the best and most memorable images of supporters from all 24 Championship clubs.

Check out the gallery, counting down the highest crowds from 24th to first, below...

1. 24th: Luton Town Average attendance - 9,698. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Rotherham United Average attendance - 9,976. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Blackpool Average attendance - 11,616 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. 21st: Wigan Athletic Average attendance - 11,789 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales