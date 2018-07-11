Where to buy a Gareth Southgate style waistcoat in Leeds ahead of England's World Cup semi-final with Croatia

Today is the big day.

England will play against Croatia tonight in a bid to earn their spot in the World Cup final for the first time since 1966.

Show your support for England by donning a waistcoat as part of 'Waistcoat Wednesday'

And if there's one man the whole country believes can get us there, it's manager Gareth Southgate.

Waistcoat Wednesday

Southgate has become something of a fashion icon during the football tournament, making headlines for his stylish navy waistcoat, as well as leading England to successs.

Retailer Marks and Spencer, who are the official suit provider for the team, have reported sales of the now must-have fashion item have doubled in stores since the start of the World Cup, as the nation has become gripped by waistcoat fever.

Fans are now eager to get behind the manager and show their support by donning a waistcoat ahead of England's semi-final match against Croatia tonight, in what has been dubbed as 'Waistcoat Wednesday'.

Get suited up

So if you're planning to watch the big game tonight, make a statement in a more distinguished form of attire and show off your England pride for Waistcoat Wednesday.

Here are a few places in Leeds where you can get suited up.

Marks and Spencer

Navy tailored fit wool waistcoat, £65.

Buy here: marksandspencer.com

Debenhams

Blue textured wool blend, six button tailored fit suit waistcoat, £38.50

Buy here: debenhams.com

Burton

Navy Nepp slim fit waistcoat, £20

Buy here: burton.co.uk

Topman

Navy textured waistcoat, £20.18

Buy here: topman.com

Slaters

Navy tailored waistcoat, £45

Buy here: slaters.co.uk

John Lewis

Navy regular fit birds-eye waistcoat, £53.10

Buy here: johnlewis.com

Accent Clothing

Navy textured Leo waistcoat, £64.99

Buy here: accentclothing.com

Where to wear it

And if you're looking for a place to wear you new attire tonight, you'll fit right in at Walkabout bar, who are asking customers to honour the England team leader and show their support by wearing a waistcoat to watch the game as part of 'National Wear A Waistcoat Week'.

Running from Saturday 7 to Friday 13 July, the bar is encouraging fans to wear their waistcoat and upload a picture to social feeds to be in with a chance to win a VIP experience if England make it to the final, granting them their own booth, with a food and drink extravaganza and their own World Cup replica trophy.

A spokesperson from Walkabout said: “We’ve been delighted by how many England fans have adopted Walkabout as their home for the football.

"Gareth Southgate has re-energised English football and we think it’s right that people put on a waistcoat and enjoy the chance to win their very own VIP experience.”