Which Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Huddersfield Town players make our Team of the Week? SEVEN clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday leading the way. There were wins for the Blades, Owls, Hull and Leeds. 1. GOALKEEPER Kiko Casilla (Leeds United).'Made a couple of big saves at important junctures as Leeds came away with the bragging rights at the John Smith's Stadium. 2. DEFENDER Djed Spence (Middlesbrough).'Former Fulham player enjoyed an outstanding league debut against Charlton, with his pace and composure catching the eye. It's his shirt to lose now, says Jonathan Woodgate. 3. DEFENDER Luke Ayling (Leeds United)'Solid defensive performance amid the derby cauldron and again showed his wonderful consistency. 4. DEFENDER Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)'Enjoying himself immensely in the blue and white stripes of Wednesday and produced another imposing weekend performance.