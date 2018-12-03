Which was your greatest sporting moment of 2018?

England’s penalty shoot-out triumph against Colombia at the World Cup is among four nominations for the BBC’s new ‘Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year’ award.

Also on the shortlist are Alastair Cook’s century in his final Test innings, England becoming Commonwealth netball champions for the first time and Tiger Woods completing his comeback from injury by winning the Tour Championship.

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century at The Oval this summer, his last-ever Test match. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

England secured their first World Cup penalty shoot-out success when Gareth Southgate’s men overcame the Colombians 4-3 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw, in the last 16 of the summer’s tournament in Russia.

Jordan Pickford made a brilliant save and Eric Dier converted the winning spot-kick as the Three Lions ended their hoodoo, having lost six of seven previous shoot-outs in major tournaments and each of their last five.

Former England captain Cook, batting for the last time before retiring from international cricket, signed off in fairytale fashion in September with his century against India at the Oval.

The 33-year-old hit his 33rd century, an England record, as he made 147 on the fourth day of the final Test.

England’s historic Commonwealth netball gold came when Tracey Neville’s team produced a dramatic 52-51 victory over Australia at the Games on the Gold Coast in April, sealed by a last-gasp goal from Helen Housby.

Woods registered his first tournament win since 2013 and the 80th PGA Tour title of his career with victory in the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September.

Voting for the ‘Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year’, a new part of BBC Sports Personality of the Year, closes on their website on December 14.