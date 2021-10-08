Why are there only four League One games this weekend? - Postponements explained for third tier fixtures

Normally, only Premier League and Championship matches are not played during international breaks but sides in the lower tiers are entitled to ask for a postponement if they have three or more first-team players on international duty.

Sheffield Wednesday are the only League One club from Yorkshire in action on Saturday, with Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers both meeting the requirments to postpine fictures this weekend.

The Millers have four players representing their nations this weekend. Defender Shane Ferguson will hope to help Northern Ireland in their bid to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup while Ciaran McGuckin will represent the Green and White Army's Under-19 side.

POSTPONEMENT: Rotherham United will not be in action this week due to international call-ups. Picture: Getty Images.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been called up by the Republic of Ireland for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers while Joshua Kayode is in the nation's Under-21 side.

Doncaster's Tiago Cukur has been named in the Turkish Under-21 side while Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith is with the Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg is set to join up with the Swedish senior side for their World Cup qualifiers.

The call-ups mean that Rotherham will now face Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, November 2 while Doncaster will take on Crewe Alexandra on the same night.

POSTPONEMENT: Doncaster Rovers will now face Crewe Alexandra at the beginning of November after Saturday's fixture was called off due to international call-ups. Picture: Getty Images.