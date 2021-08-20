The Millers welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday and next weekend, Warne's side host another local rival in Doncaster Rovers.

In a first month of the season, made complicated by fixture demands and the summer transfer window being open, the Millers chief would have preferred the itinerary to be different.

On whether he is pleased that both derby dates arrive early, Warne, who could welcome back Freddie Ladapo tomorrow, commented: "Not really....You could ask the (Sheffield) Wednesday and Donny (Doncaster) 'gaffer' and they probably say: 'yes, great news.'

Paul Warne.

"My honest answer is no. I'd rather have a few more games under my belt and a few more performances and questions asked of our team until we feel like we are going into them with all guns blazing. Although we do go into both games full of confidence.

"Donny have played really well this season and have not picked up the points that probably their play has deserved.

"Sheffield Wednesday still have not conceded a goal and both these teams, in my opinion, are really strong teams in League One.

"So if I could play the games in three or four weeks' time, then I would possibly choose to do that. But the games are what they are and back-to-back ones aren't possibly ideal.

"I look at them as hero or sackable games. If you lose both heavily, it is a long walk back to your car.