Why Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber has hope ahead of facing a 'wounded animal' in Bristol City

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber admits his Reds side will face the equivalent of a wounded animal in Bristol City - but remains confident the visitors can continue their push to Championship safety with another important result.

The Robins, managed by ex-Oakwell chief Lee Johnson, are licking their wounds after missing out on a marquee FA Cup fourth-round home date with Premier League leaders and Champions League holders Liverpool following a last-gasp 1-0 replay defeat at League One side Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

It extended City's poor recent form, with the Ashton Gate outfit having now lost six of their past nine matches in all competitions, although they did triumph in their last league game last weekend - a 2-0 Championship success at lowly Wigan Athletic.

City's last two league wins have both come against relegation contenders in Wigan and Luton and they also beat Huddersfield convincingly on home soil at the end of November.

Now they face another side towards the bottom of the table in Barnsley, who have not won on their last 16 trips to Ashton Gate since a 2-0 victory in October 1993.

But despite Barnsley's poor form on Severnside, Struber sees hope, while acknowledging the hosts' need for instant payback following midweek events.

He said: "I think Bristol are a very dangerous opponent now. They lost in the Cup and that is not easier for us and we need a performance out of our comfort zone.

"That is what we always need. Especially when we are away; it is not so easy for us to pick up points away and now is the right moment to create a very good game and make a good performance.

"We need the same mentality like in our last game away and I am very hopeful we can win in Bristol.

"We have a very good momentum and spirit in this team. We are growing up in my style every day and we have had some very good training this week.

"With the right attitude and mentality, we can win in Bristol."